Interest mounts in Bay Area and beyond as Comey testimony looms

WASHINGTON, DC (KGO) --Fired FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday morning. The hearing is drawing high interest -- so much so that political junkies plan on getting up bright and early.
FULL TEXT: Senate Intel Committee releases former FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony
Some even plan on visiting Bay Area bars and restaurants for Comey watch parties. The hearings are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.
