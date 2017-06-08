JAMES COMEY

Interest mounts in Bay Area and beyond as Comey testimony looms

Fired FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday morning. The hearing is drawing high interest -- so much so that political junkies plan on getting up bright and early. (KGO-TV)

By
WASHINGTON, DC (KGO) --
Fired FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday morning. The hearing is drawing high interest -- so much so that political junkies plan on getting up bright and early.

FULL TEXT: Senate Intel Committee releases former FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony

Some even plan on visiting Bay Area bars and restaurants for Comey watch parties. The hearings are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

You can watch James Comey's testimony live on ABC7 News on air and online. George Stephanopoulos will anchor ABC News coverage beginning Thursday at 7 a.m.

