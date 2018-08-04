POLITICS

It's the first ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

Saturday, a former president receives a special honor.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Former President Obama received a special honor on Saturday.

It's the first ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois. Saturday also happens to be his 57th birthday.

RELATED: 31 percent say Barack Obama was the best president of their lifetime: Survey

Barack Obama Day is a commemorative day, not a legal state holiday.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the bill into law in 2017.

RELATED: Former President Barack Obama spotted in San Francisco

The law says that Barack Obama Day is to be observed "as a day set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamapresident barack obamaBruce Raunerpoliticsu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Obama tops list of Americans' favorite presidents: Survey
Former Pres. Obama spotted in San Francisco
POLITICS
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News