Comedian Kathy Griffin apologizes for photo with replica of Trump's bloody, decapitated head

(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Comedian Kathy Griffin has apologized for a controversial photo of her posing with a replica of President Donald Trump's decapitated head covered in blood.

"I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong," Griffin tweeted Tuesday evening.



"The image is way too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it," Griffin added in a video posted with the tweet.

She added that she is taking the image down from her social media accounts and will be asking the photographer to do the same.

The photo was taken by director and photographer Tyler Shields who shared a behind the scenes video of the photo shoot. (WARNING: Graphic content.)

Griffin originally defended the photo on Twitter, writing, "OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

That tweet, which linked to a video from the photo shoot, has since been deleted.

Donald Trump Jr., Trump's oldest son, called the photo "disgusting but not surprising."



Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Trump rival Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, condemned the photo calling it "vile and wrong."


Mitt Romney called the image "vile."



The Secret Service tweeted from their main account that threats against protectees receive "the highest priority of all of our investigations."

