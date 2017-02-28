POLITICS

Photos of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on Oval Office couch spark debate

President Donald Trump, right, meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
Photos of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office couch with her shoes on have sparked an online debate about decorum in the executive mansion.

Conway is seen perched on her knees on the couch with her feet behind her in photos taken Monday while President Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities.

Some Twitter users were quick to highlight the photos as evidence of a lack of respect for the office from Conway and the Trump administration.

Other users have countered with numerous photos of former President Barack Obama resting his feet on the office's famed resolute desk at various times during his eight years in office.

And of course, some people even used the Oscars best picture mix-up to apply it to this situation.

Conway has yet to weigh in on the criticism.
Related Topics:
politicsthe white housePresident Donald Trumppoliticskellyanne conwaydonald trumpWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
LIVE: President Trump delivers joint address to Congress
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
Father of Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen calls for investigation
Pres. Trump says he won't attend Correspondents' dinner
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen among 3 killed in small plane crash on SJ bound flight
Airport worker describes scene before deadly Riverside crash
11 injured during Mardi Gras parade in Alabama
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
Serena Williams surprises two guys to match at SF park
San Francisco doctors reflect on evolution of AIDS treatment
Trump makes unsupported claim that Obama was 'behind' town hall protests
Show More
77-year-old woman killed walking to crash scene in Pittsburg
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Trader Joe's issues recall for apple sauce products
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
#7Things to know before you go: Tuesday
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
More Photos