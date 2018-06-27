POLITICS

Kremlin aide: Agreement reached on holding Putin-Trump summit, venue to be named

EMBED </>More Videos

A Kremlin aide says an agreement has been reached on holding a Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump summit, but the date and venue has yet to be named. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)

MOSCOW --
A Kremlin aide says an agreement has been reached on holding a Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump summit, but the date and venue has yet to be named.

President Donald Trump offered to host Vladimir Putin at the White House for a summit during a phone call with the Russian leader last month, a senior Kremlin aide told Russian media.

RELATED: President Trump proposed White House meeting with Putin: Kremlin aide

Both the White House and the Kremlin have previously said the two leaders had discussed a possible summit during a call on March 20, when Trump called Putin to congratulate him on his win in Russia's presidential election.

The Kremlin aide, Yuri Ushakov, said Trump had suggested on the call that the summit could be held at the White House. "When our presidents were talking on the telephone, Trump proposed to hold a first meeting in Washington, in the White House," Ushakov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

ABC News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpvladimir putin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
SCOTUS rules states can't force government workers to pay union fees
28-year-old challenger upsets Rep. Crowley in NY primary
California judge orders U.S. to reunite families separated at border within 30 days
More Politics
Top Stories
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
Pawnee Fire in Lake County grows to 13,500 acres
All lanes reopen after fatal crash on westbound Highway 24 in Oakland
ABC7 to help Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Germany out of World Cup; Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden
Charlottesville driver faces federal hate crime charges
Joe Jackson dies at 89 after battle with pancreatic cancer
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
SCOTUS rules states can't force government workers to pay union fees
Fentanyl exposure leads Alameda Co. sheriff's sergeant to save detective's life
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
Napa's Red Hen says business is down after incident at Virginia restaurant
Serena Williams seeded 25th after Wimbledon rule change
More News