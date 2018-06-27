Kremlin aide: Agreement reached on holding Putin-Trump summit, venue to be named

A Kremlin aide says an agreement has been reached on holding a Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump summit, but the date and venue has yet to be named.President Donald Trump offered to host Vladimir Putin at the White House for a summit during a phone call with the Russian leader last month, a senior Kremlin aide told Russian media.Both the White House and the Kremlin have previously said the two leaders had discussed a possible summit during a call on March 20, when Trump called Putin to congratulate him on his win in Russia's presidential election.The Kremlin aide, Yuri Ushakov, said Trump had suggested on the call that the summit could be held at the White House. "When our presidents were talking on the telephone, Trump proposed to hold a first meeting in Washington, in the White House," Ushakov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.