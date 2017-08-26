PROTEST

LIVE VIDEO: Patriots, protests and painted ladies, San Francisco speaks out

Hundreds of protesters have gathered near Alamo Square Park to speak out against a group who organized a Patriot Prayer rally that was cancelled by organizers Friday night. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hundreds of protesters have gathered near Alamo Square Park to speak out against a group who organized a Patriot Prayer rally that was cancelled by organizers Friday night.

WATCH LIVE: Massive crowd marching through San Francisco to speak out against hate


VIDEO: Patriot Prayer rally organizers speak in Pacifica

VIDEO: Counter Protesters gather at Hayes and Steiner in San Francisco


VIDEO: Crowds of counter protesters gather near Alamo Square Park


VIDEO: SFPD blocking public from Crissy Field


RELATED: What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of terms in extremist language
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for San Francisco, Berkeley

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
