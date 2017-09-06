Yessica came to U.S. illegally as a 3yo. She & many other #DACA recipients spending today talking to immigration lawyer about what's next pic.twitter.com/WMXsp4u1bn — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) September 6, 2017

A lot of immigration attorneys are receiving calls from nervous DACA recipients who aren't sure what the next six months hold.Attorneys are telling those who have expiring DACA benefits to renew before October 5th of this year.Some lawyers are advising those in serious relationships to consider getting married if that's an option. Attorney Gabriel Jack is telling his clients not to expect to be deported when DACA expires in March because the government won't be able to immediately handle deporting the sheer volume of DACA recipients nationwide.DACA recipient Yessica Torres came to the U.S. illegally when she was 3 with her mother. She's just graduated from San Jose State and works as a paralegal. Her younger sister was born in San Jose, but if her sister was to petition for her to stay here illegally she would be waiting for more than 15-years.Torres' is trying to keep her head up, hoping that legal action done by the state or federally will protect her and other dreamers.15 states joined together to sue the Trump administration over DACA. A SCU Law professor says they will likely argue that what Trump is doing is unconstitutional and use prejudice as some of the reasoning behind it.