Bay Area Dreamers seek legal advice after Pres. Trump announces end to DACA

A person holds up a sign in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA, during a rally outside of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (AP)

by Janine De la Vega
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A lot of immigration attorneys are receiving calls from nervous DACA recipients who aren't sure what the next six months hold.

Attorneys are telling those who have expiring DACA benefits to renew before October 5th of this year.

TIMELINE: What led to Pres. Trumps decision to end DACA

Some lawyers are advising those in serious relationships to consider getting married if that's an option. Attorney Gabriel Jack is telling his clients not to expect to be deported when DACA expires in March because the government won't be able to immediately handle deporting the sheer volume of DACA recipients nationwide.

VIDEO: What to expect following Trump's plan to end DACA
What is DACA?



DACA recipient Yessica Torres came to the U.S. illegally when she was 3 with her mother. She's just graduated from San Jose State and works as a paralegal. Her younger sister was born in San Jose, but if her sister was to petition for her to stay here illegally she would be waiting for more than 15-years.

Torres' is trying to keep her head up, hoping that legal action done by the state or federally will protect her and other dreamers.

RELATED: What you need to know about DACA

15 states joined together to sue the Trump administration over DACA. A SCU Law professor says they will likely argue that what Trump is doing is unconstitutional and use prejudice as some of the reasoning behind it.


Click here for the latest stories about immigration.
