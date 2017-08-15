Racial and anti-Semitic symbolism appeared to rear its ugly head in North Carolina, when rows of mannequins at a department store were apparently rearranged with outstretched arms reminiscent of Nazi salutes.The incident happened at a Belk location in Cary Towne Center. A customer inside the store took the photo and posted it to social media, saying, in part, "how many people walked by this and didn't notice, oblivious, or saw it and did nothing? Awestruck, I watched about 20 before I couldn't take it. It's about action, and when it comes to racism and inequality, no act of defending love and equality is small."The arms have since been reset to their normal positions.Belk management said it was reviewing security camera footage, which reportedly shows the mannequins' arms were down at 4:27 p.m. At 5:16 p.m., cameras showed a customer taking photos of the mannequins and then lowering one of the arms.Belk is not releasing video, but store officials said there is no video of the arms being raised.Store associates who worked Sunday are being interviewed, and Belk officials said they take the incident "very seriously."The incident comes on the heels of the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white nationalist group clashed with counter-protesters.Belk plans to release a statement once its investigation is complete.