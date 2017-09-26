HURRICANE

Marc Anthony tells President Trump to forget about NFL, focus on Puerto Rico

Marc Anthony tweeted, " Mr. President shut the [expletive] up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON --
Marc Anthony has some scathing words for Donald Trump, pleading with the president to forget about football and focus instead on hurricane-hammered Puerto Rico.

Anthony tweeted on Monday night: "Mr. President shut the ---- up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American Citizens too."



The 49-year-old singer was born in New York, but his parents are from Puerto Rico, which was hit hard by Hurricane Maria.

Trump did tweet about Puerto Rico later Monday night, but dwelled on the island's "billions of dollars" of debt to "Wall Street and the banks."

Anthony is one of many entertainers with Puerto Rican roots trying to summon support.

"Hamilton" star Lin-Manuel tweeted that he's "texting every famous Puerto Rican singer I know and several I don't."
