The oldest military cemetery on the West Coast is in disrepair. Locals are calling for the feds to take it over and renovate. The story on ABC-7 News at four. pic.twitter.com/ZEpALKv8bT — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) April 11, 2018

The City of Vallejo and concerned residents are pushing hard to get the federal government to take over and restore a neglected piece of military history.The Mare Island Naval Cemetery is the oldest military cemetery on the West Coast and it is in dire need of improvement.