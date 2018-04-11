  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Oldest military cemetery on the west coast in dire need of improvements

The City of Vallejo and concerned residents are pushing hard to get the federal government to take over and restore a neglected piece of military history. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
The City of Vallejo and concerned residents are pushing hard to get the federal government to take over and restore a neglected piece of military history.

The Mare Island Naval Cemetery is the oldest military cemetery on the West Coast and it is in dire need of improvement.
