PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

McMaster defends President Trump on Russia meeting

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, left, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says information that president shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and based on "open source reporting."

The adviser, H.R. McMaster, says Trump's revelation "in no way" compromised intelligence sources and methods.


McMcaster did not deny that Trump discussed classified information.

Trump defended revealing information to Russian officials, saying in a pair of tweets Tuesday that he shared "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety" and had "the absolute right" to do so.

RELATED: Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians

Trump was responding to reports Monday that he revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, putting a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk.

But Trump tweeted that he shared the information for "humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism."
Trump says he wanted to share with Russia "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety." He noted that as president, he has an "absolute right" to do this.

The reports by The Washington Post and others drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers. White House officials denounced the report, saying the president did not disclose intelligence sources or methods to the Russians, though officials did not deny that classified information was disclosed in the May 10 meeting.

RELATED: White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russia

