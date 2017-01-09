POLITICS

Medical students rally to stop Congress from repealing Obamacare
Nearly two dozen medical schools held demonstrations asking Congress not to repeal the Affordable Care Act across the country Monday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Nearly two dozen medical schools across the country held demonstrations Monday asking Congress not to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

UCSF healthcare providers joined forces with the other schools in part of the national movement called "Protect Our Patients."

"There are about 30 million Americans who stand to lose coverage across the nation. Without health insurance, you can only get emergency services here in America," Jessica Wong, M.D. said.

The demonstrators stood in silence in white coats to support the many uninsured people who have benefitted from the ACA.

More than one million consumers receive federal subsidies to help pay for monthly premiums in California through the program. The state receives more than $20 billion per year in federal assistance. If the law is repealed, California would be unable to continue subsidizing consumers already under the plan.
