Mexico offers teaching jobs to 'dreamers' returning from US

People hold posters in support of immigration during a protest in support of the DACA outside of the U.S. embassy in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY --
Mexico's Education Department is encouraging people who might be affected by the termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to apply for jobs as English teachers in Mexico.

The United States is terminating the program, which temporarily protects people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, or whose parents overstayed their visas.

Mexico recently upgraded its goals for teaching English but faces a shortage of high-quality teachers.

The department said Wednesday it is inviting "dreamers," as the mainly Mexican youths are known, to apply for jobs as English teachers in teacher-training colleges.

The department has programs to help people get credit for studies abroad, certify language and other skills, and enter Mexico's educational system.

Mexico has also set up educational programs for returning migrants with deficient Spanish skills.

