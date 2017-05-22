PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Michael Flynn to invoke Fifth Amendment in collusion investigation

Michael Flynn (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
The Associated Press reports it has a source that says former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn will decline a Senate Intelligence Committee subpoena and will invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination later today.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private interactions between Flynn and the committee.

Flynn's decision comes less than two weeks after the committee issued a subpoena for Flynn's documents as part of the panel's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

Legal experts have said Flynn was unlikely to turn over the personal documents without immunity because he would be waiving some of his constitutional protections by doing so. Flynn has previously sought immunity from "unfair prosecution" to cooperate with the committee.
