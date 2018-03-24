MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

Martin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter delivers emotional speech at 'March for our Lives' in D.C.

Martin Luther King Junior's granddaughter Yolanda Renee King delivered a powerful message to the crowd in D.C. during the 'March for our Lives' event. (KGO)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGO) --
Martin Luther King Junior's granddaughter Yolanda Renee King delivered a powerful message to the crowd in D.C. during the 'March for our Lives' event.

"I have a dream that enough is enough and that this should be a gun-free world, period," King said.

The rally drew a massive crowd to Washington to call on lawmakers to address gun laws and school safety.

