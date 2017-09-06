The top Republican and Democrat in the House of Representatives are each speaking out on President Trump's decision to phase out DACA, the program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.Lawmakers on both sides are voicing their opinions loudly. The president seemed to hint he would revisit the issue, but Wednesday morning he revealed he is standing by his original decision to phase out DACA unless congress steps up."This is a despicable act of political cowardice," Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi said.Pelosi is not holding back and is scolding Trump fiercely. "Cowardice squared because he gave the announcement to his attorney general instead of just making the statement himself," she said.The backlash has been growing and started long before the official announcement that was made Tuesday by the Trump Administration.There have been protests all across the nation, including in the Bay Area.Pelosi joined other top lawmakers to speak out about DACA during a press conference. "The president's decision to end DACA was heartless and it is brainless," U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said.Nearly 800,000 DACA recipients are now at risk of deportation to countries that some of them have never known. "This is the only country we know, and then of course we contribute to this country and keep making it strong," DACA recipient Carlos said.Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is backing the president's choice to punt the DACA issue to congress. "He made the right call," he said.However, Ryan is also trying to reassure the Dreamers saying, "I think they should rest easy," he said.