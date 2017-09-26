National Voter Registration Day taking place today

Today is National Voter Registration Day. What is it, you ask?
Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don't update their registration, or aren't sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day serves as a day to make sure everyone has the information they need in order to vote.
Today, volunteers and organizations from all over the country will hit the streets in a single day of coordinated field, technology and media efforts.
