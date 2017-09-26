POLITICS

National Voter Registration Day taking place today

A voting sign is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

Today is National Voter Registration Day. What is it, you ask?

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don't update their registration, or aren't sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day serves as a day to make sure everyone has the information they need in order to vote.

Today, volunteers and organizations from all over the country will hit the streets in a single day of coordinated field, technology and media efforts.

Click here for more information on National Voter Registration Day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsvotingu.s. & worlddemocratsrepublicans
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Conservative activists to take part in rally at Cal today
Courage Campaign hopes Bay Bridge billboard will spark effort to impeach Trump
Albany Hill cross controversy headed to court
Most NFL owners tolerating, embracing national anthem protests
More Politics
Top Stories
Conservative activists to take part in rally at Cal today
Developer takes drastic action after I-Team Investigation, Ohlone Indian remains found
OUSD Honor Band takes a knee while playing National Anthem at A's game
Large brush fire prompts evacuations in Corona
Courage Campaign hopes Bay Bridge billboard will spark effort to impeach Trump
Armed couple suspected of robbing 4 South Bay ATMs in one day
Jerry Jones, Cowboys take a knee before National Anthem
Alameda high school students take a knee for National Anthem
Show More
CHP looking for toll booth robbers who hit Bay Area bridges
UC Berkeley official says 'We got played' on Free Speech Week
Most NFL owners tolerating, embracing national anthem protests
SF Supervisor blames Uber, Lyft for increased gridlock
Impeach President Trump billboard spotted near Bay Bridge
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
More Photos