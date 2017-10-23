  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
North Carolina councilwoman compares President Trump to Hitler

Charlotte councilwoman compares President Trump to Hitler

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
A Charlotte city councilwoman is getting heat for comparing President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Over the weekend, LaWana Mayfield tweeted, "For all who read about Hitler you are Now Living how he reigned in # 45."

The 45 refers to the 45th President, Donald Trump.

Mayfield said in a statement that the intent of her tweet was to highlight what she called a "continued crisis" under the leadership of the president.

She said it wasn't meant to diminish the impact of the Holocaust.

Related Topics:
politicstwitterPresident Donald TrumpCharlotte
