New duck ramp at National Mall causes Twitter controversy

Architect of the Capitol and City Wildlife teamed up to create this duck ramp at the Capitol Reflecting Pool. (Architect of the Capitol)

Visiting the National Mall in Washington D.C. is now a little easier for ducks thanks to a new ramp installed at the Capitol Reflecting Pool, but one congressman was not happy with what he saw as "government waste."

Representative Mark Walker, Republican of North Carolina, turned to Twitter to share his distaste for the ramp.

Walker's Tweet has gotten over 3,000 replies, with many criticizing the the congressman.




The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) and City Wildlife teamed up to create the ramp that is meant to help the four families of ducks that currently call the pool home.

