  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BORDER WALL

No agreement yet on California National Guard's role at border

EMBED </>More Videos

Talks over the use of California National Guard troops at the border are still ongoing after several reports that the state had rejected the federal government's plan. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

by Carlos Saucedo
SAN DIEGO (KGO) --
Talks over the use of California National Guard troops at the border are still ongoing after several reports that the state had rejected the federal government's plan.

Last week, Governor Brown committed to sending hundreds of guard members to the border to assist with public safety. The terms of that deployment are still being hashed out between state and federal officials.

RELATED: National Guard lieutenant colonel denies rejecting plan to send troops to border

"The federal government has not yet responded. The next step is for the federal government to respond by signing the Memorandum of Agreement," per a statement released by the California National Guard.

The memorandum of agreement lays out the conditions governor Jerry Brown set forth in his decision last week to deploy troops to the border to combat transnational crime but made clear state troops would not conduct immigration enforcement - a stance echoed by California Attorney general Xavier Becerra.

"I do believe that the governor tried to find a way to make sure we address critical needs and concerns that California would have when it comes to protecting our border," said Becerra at a press conference Monday afternoon.

In a tweet last week, Brown received some unusual praise from a political foe.

RELATED: President Trump orders troops to border of U.S. and Mexico

Via a tweet, President Trump thanked the governor for quote "doing the right thing and sending the National Guard to the Border."

Yet, no official decision has been announced.

On Monday, a top Customs and Border protection official told the Associated Press that California had rejected the federal government's terms.

But the Governor's office told ABC7 News that they have not rejected anything and nothing has changed since Brown wrote a letter to feds last week.


"This kind of chaos and confusion I think is really just pointing out the difficulties of this unresolved issue," said Melinda Jackson, professor and chair of the political science department at San Jose State University.

The state is now left to wait to see if the feds agree with Brown's conditions.

RELATED: Gov. Brown letter about National Guard troop deployment (PDF)

Click here for the latest stories about immigration and immigration reform.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpborder patrolborder wallimmigrationimmigration reformmilitarynational guardu.s. & worldcaliforniajerry brownWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
National Guard Colonel denies rejecting plan to send troops to border
Trump orders troops to border of U.S. and Mexico
Trump signs proclamation authorizing National Guard to southern border
BORDER WALL
National Guard Colonel denies rejecting plan to send troops to border
Pres. Trump thanks Gov. Brown for deploying National Guard
Gov. Brown agrees to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Caravan draws attention to the plight of immigrants and immigrants
More border wall
POLITICS
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen?
National Guard Colonel denies rejecting plan to send troops to border
Attorney says Michael Cohen performed secret legal work for Fox News host
More Politics
Top Stories
'Hail day' at Oakland high school prevents students, teachers from attending
San Francisco issues cease and desist order for scooters
Oakland Hills hit by sudden hail storm
AccuWeather forecast: Pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area
Warriors look to stay locked in for Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Spurs
San Jose prepares for National Drug Take-Back Day
Ask Finney: Best time to book hotels, taxes, travel
Online security expert on the future of user privacy
Show More
Sharks fans ready for Game 3 of NHL Playoffs
SF 49ers player takes teen to prom for special-needs students
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen?
Winter weather in spring brings hail to Bay Area
More News