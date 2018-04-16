SAN DIEGO (KGO) --Talks over the use of California National Guard troops at the border are still ongoing after several reports that the state had rejected the federal government's plan.
Last week, Governor Brown committed to sending hundreds of guard members to the border to assist with public safety. The terms of that deployment are still being hashed out between state and federal officials.
"The federal government has not yet responded. The next step is for the federal government to respond by signing the Memorandum of Agreement," per a statement released by the California National Guard.
The memorandum of agreement lays out the conditions governor Jerry Brown set forth in his decision last week to deploy troops to the border to combat transnational crime but made clear state troops would not conduct immigration enforcement - a stance echoed by California Attorney general Xavier Becerra.
"I do believe that the governor tried to find a way to make sure we address critical needs and concerns that California would have when it comes to protecting our border," said Becerra at a press conference Monday afternoon.
In a tweet last week, Brown received some unusual praise from a political foe.
Via a tweet, President Trump thanked the governor for quote "doing the right thing and sending the National Guard to the Border."
Yet, no official decision has been announced.
On Monday, a top Customs and Border protection official told the Associated Press that California had rejected the federal government's terms.
But the Governor's office told ABC7 News that they have not rejected anything and nothing has changed since Brown wrote a letter to feds last week.
"This kind of chaos and confusion I think is really just pointing out the difficulties of this unresolved issue," said Melinda Jackson, professor and chair of the political science department at San Jose State University.
The state is now left to wait to see if the feds agree with Brown's conditions.
