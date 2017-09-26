WASHINGTON --Senate Republicans will not vote this week on the latest, last-ditch effort to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
That's the word from senators as they emerged from a closed-door meeting on Tuesday. Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona shook his head and said "no" when asked about plans for a vote.
RELATED: What's different about the revised GOP health care bill
The setback marks the end for the latest drive to overturn the law, a promise the GOP has made to voters for seven years.
RELATED: Public prefers Obamacare to Graham-Cassidy, 56-33 percent (POLL)
The latest iteration of the bill was sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham, but opposition from at least three Republican senators in the narrowly-divided Senate sunk the measure's chances. Democrats were unified in their opposition.
Click here for more stories and video about Obamacare.