North Korea appears to tone down Guam attack for now

This image made from video on Aug. 14, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receiving a briefing in Pyongyang. (KRT via AP Video)

WASHINGTON --
Guam officials are taking the latest missive from North Korea as a sign that the rhetoric is calming down.

Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio told the media Tuesday that North Korea appears to be holding off on an imminent launch of missiles into waters near the U.S. territory in the Pacific.

North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported earlier in the day that leader Kim Jong Un had examined plans for a launch. It quoted Kim as saying he would watch what he called the "foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees" a little more before deciding whether to order a test.

Tenorio said "we're happy that he has taken a look at their plans" and appears to be holding off on a launch.

He added that there is no change in Guam's threat assessment, and that the island is operating as usual.

