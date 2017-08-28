The U.S. Defense Department is confirming that a North Korean missile flew over Japan.
The South Korean military says a North Korean missile flew 2,700 kilometers (1678 miles) and reached a height of 550 kilometers (341 miles)
The Pentagon says it is still in the process of assessing the launch.
It says the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, determined the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America.
Defense Department says North Korea fired projectile that flew over Japan
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories
More News