Defense Department says North Korea fired projectile that flew over Japan

This image made from video of an Aug. 14, 2017, still image broadcast in a news bulletin. (KRT via AP Video)

The U.S. Defense Department is confirming that a North Korean missile flew over Japan.

The South Korean military says a North Korean missile flew 2,700 kilometers (1678 miles) and reached a height of 550 kilometers (341 miles)

The Pentagon says it is still in the process of assessing the launch.

It says the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, determined the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America.
