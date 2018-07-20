FRESNO, Calif. --Federal election filings show Congressman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., used funds from his Leadership Political Action Committee to buy steak dinners, limo rides and nearly $15,000 in Boston Celtics basketball tickets.
Leadership PACs are separate pots of money from a campaign fund intended to help politicians strategically finance other candidates' campaigns. But in recent years, leadership PACs have increasingly been used to pay for lavish trips, meals and hotel stays.
A report published Thursday by watchdog groups Issue One and the Campaign Legal Center details the luxury spending.