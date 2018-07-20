Federal election filings show Congressman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., used funds from his Leadership Political Action Committee to buy steak dinners, limo rides and nearly $15,000 in Boston Celtics basketball tickets.Leadership PACs are separate pots of money from a campaign fund intended to help politicians strategically finance other candidates' campaigns. But in recent years, leadership PACs have increasingly been used to pay for lavish trips, meals and hotel stays.A report published Thursday by watchdog groups Issue One and the Campaign Legal Center details the luxury spending.