Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election

OAKLAND, Calif (KGO) --Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf made her run for re-election official and filed paperwork Thursday to run for mayor of Oakland.
She says she thinks the biggest issue facing Oakland going forward is affordability.
Schaaf also wants to do better on quality of life issues like potholes and trash. "I feel very good about promises I made four years ago and have kept. But there are many things that continue to need more work. One is city services being more responsive and keeping our neighborhoods clean," she said.
A room full of supporters greeted her as she filed the paperwork in the city clerk's office Thursday morning.
While Schaaf talked about housing and homelessness being the main issues of the day, we asked her about safety on BART given the lawsuit just filed on behalf of the family of Nia Wilson who was stabbed to death on a BART platform.
There are 16 people currently running for the job of mayor in Oakland.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf reading her ballot statement to supporters as she files papers to run for re-election. pic.twitter.com/TcgUsCuhqq— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 2, 2018