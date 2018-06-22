POLITICS

Former President Barack Obama didn't separate 90,000 migrant families

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 25, 2014, file photo, President Barack Obama speaks at the League of Conservation Voters Capitol Dinner at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON --
President Barack Obama did not oversee the separation of 90,000 migrant children and their parents at the U.S. border, contrary to a misleading online report and claims circulating on social media.

The claim, published on a conservative website, was repeated on social media throughout the week as President Donald Trump faced criticism over his administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which has left more than 2,300 children separated from their parents at the U.S. border since May.

RELATED: Trump's conflicting rhetoric on border separations muddles immigration debate

The false claim appears to stem from a January 2016 Senate subcommittee report that investigated how the Department of Health and Human Services, under the Obama administration, placed thousands of unaccompanied children illegally entering the country.

The subcommittee report found that from October 2013 through 2015 the federal agency placed nearly 90,000 children with a sponsor, after they were detained at the border without a legal guardian. The majority of those sponsors, the report found, were a parent or legal guardian living in the country. No specific numbers were provided in the report. HHS did not respond to the AP's request for that information.

RELATED: Obama targets Trump for pulling US from Iran deal

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday separating families is not new, but acknowledged that the Obama administration and that of President George W. Bush did so at a lesser rate. Past administrations, Nielsen said, separated families at the border when federal agents suspected the adult of human trafficking, smuggling, posing a national security risk or when the adult's relationship to the child could not be verified. Nielsen acknowledged the Trump administration implemented a new policy of separating children and re-classifying them as "unaccompanied" when federal agents refer the parents for criminal prosecution.

Gil Kerlikowske, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner from early 2014 to the end of Obama's term, said parents were split from their children if they were arrested on drug charges, for example, or had an outstanding warrant.

Click here for a look at immigration stories here in the Bay Area and around the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspresident barack obamaPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpimmigrationbarack obamaborder crisischildrenWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
SoCal facilities housing detained migrant children re-inspected
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she was asked to leave restaurant
More Politics
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News