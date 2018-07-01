Obrador claims victory in Mexico's presidential election

Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2018

Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has claimed victory in Mexico's presidential election, calling for reconciliation after what he called a "historic day."Lopez Obrador vows that profound change is coming, but says individual and property rights will be guaranteed. He promises respect for the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico and says his government will maintain financial and fiscal discipline.He also says contracts obtained under energy reforms will be scrutinized for any corruption or illegality, but there will be no confiscation or expropriation of property.The candidate spoke late Sunday shortly after electoral authorities announced that a quick count forecast he had won over half the votes, a remarkable mandate not seen in the country for many years.President Enrique Pena Nieto said in a televised message to the nation that he had congratulated Lopez Obrador.