SANCTUARY CITIES

Orange County Board votes to join Trump admin lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law

A protester holds two signs that show support for helping undocumented immigrants and the state's so-called sanctuary law. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. --
The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to join the Trump administration to challenge California's sanctuary law.

Earlier, activists called on supervisors to abstain from fighting it while playing music and holding signs to protest the decision. Along with the immigrant advocates were supporters of President Trump.

RELATED: California sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census

The board held a closed-door meeting on whether to join the government's lawsuit against the state over the law, which bars police in many cases from turning over suspects to federal immigration agents for deportation.

The backlash comes a week after the sanctuary law was also challenged by the small city of Los Alamitos, when the council voted to opt out of the policy.

RELATED: ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants

The county moved this week to improve communication with federal immigration agents by publishing the release dates of inmates online. The sheriff's department used to screen inmates in the county's jails to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents identify those subject to deportation but had to stop when the state law passed.

Orange County, which is home to Disneyland and wealthy beach communities where many people vacation, has a five-member board of supervisors, and all are Republican.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on sanctuary cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformsanctuary citieslawsuitPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldsouthern californiaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANCTUARY CITIES
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
ICE agents allegedly violated California law in SF jails
Gov. Brown writes letter to Pres. Trump day before visit to Calif.
FULL VIDEO: Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Sacramento
More sanctuary cities
POLITICS
Alameda County votes to fund Urban Shield through 2018
Why you should care about the U.S. Census
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
More Politics
Top Stories
Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call
DMV letter says Uber suspending self-driving car tests in California
Parents meet anti-gay protesters at Alamo school with message of inclusion
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Fatal officer-involved shooting investigation of unarmed man Stephon Clark underway
Trooper survives after dramatic crash caught on video
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Show More
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
Alameda County votes to fund Urban Shield through 2018
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
2 major players in self-driving future put brakes on road tests after deadly crash
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos