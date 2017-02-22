PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance

President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
A government official says the Trump administration will revoke guidelines that say transgender students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The decision would be a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It required public schools to grant bathroom access even if student records differ or others are uncomfortable. The White House says President Donald Trump believes the issue is for the states to decide without federal involvement.

A government official with direct knowledge of the administration's plans discussed them on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak on the record.

Although the guidance carried no force of law, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was overreach.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumptransgenderu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
Trump Administration hires more border protection, immigration agents
President Trump visits African American History Museum
President's Day becomes 'Not my president' day for Bay Area protesters
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
Trump Administration hires more border protection, immigration agents
President Trump visits African American History Museum
Trump tries to move past controversies, toward legislating
More Politics
Top Stories
50,000 San Jose residents under flood evacuation orders
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Natalie Portman in 'Jackie'
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
San Jose evacuees devastated by flood damage
San Leandro declares itself a sanctuary city
Flood evacuation orders expand in San Jose
Show More
Floods force evacuation of 200 mobile homes in San Jose
San Jose flood victims gathering at area shelters
7 on Your Side: Help with flood insurance claims
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
Trump Administration hires more border protection, immigration agents
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos