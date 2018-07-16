POLITICS

Opponents of proposition to cut California in 3 file lawsuit to block appearance on ballot

The backer of an initiative to split California in three asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to dismiss a lawsuit trying to remove it from the November ballot. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A ballot measure to split California into three separate states faces some critical legal deadlines this week.

Opponents of Proposition 9 filed suit to block it from appearing on the Nov. ballot.

RELATED: Proposal to split California into 3 states makes November ballot

They argue that the proposition would actually abolish the California state constitution, something that cannot be done through the initiative process.

Backers responded to the suit Friday and opponents have until Wednesday to submit their rebuttal.

The state Supreme Court could take the case up as early as Thursday.
