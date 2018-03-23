MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

In 'Game For Our Lives,' Parkland students fight 'fake news' with claims of 'BS'

Ahead of the March for Our Lives event, an online game has been released that features Parkland students jumping over counter-protesters and combatting claims of ''Fake New" from the governor. (Game for Our Lives)

Ahead of the March for Our Lives event on Saturday, an online game has been released inspired by the Parkland students' mission to change gun laws.

"Game for Our Lives" is a new video game in which players choose to play as Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg or Delaney Tarr, three student activists and survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that took 17 lives on February 14.

In the game, players first jump over counter-protesters on their way to the governor's office. Once there, they engage in a boss battle with a governor who says that teachers should be armed with guns. The governor throws "Fake News" at the student, while the student throws claims of "BS" back at the governor There are two more similar levels after that.

Upon winning, players receive the message, "Congratulations!!! You changed the gun laws! Join MarchForOurLives.com to make a real change."

March for Our Lives is a student-led initiative advocating for a comprehensive new gun control bill. Students will march in Washington, D.C. and around the world on March 24. Gonzalez, Hogg and Tarr are among the students who have been making media appearances to raise awareness of the event.

Gonzalez praised the game on Twitter.


Martins Zelcs, an art director at an advertising agency, said on Twitter that he created it as a personal project.


"We see the game as a tool to create awareness for the march, show support for the movement and celebrate these brave kids," Zelcs told Mashable. "The game arms players with facts to help them refute common pro-gun arguments. It also illustrates how ridiculous the situation in this country is, as kids have to go to the White House and ask to change gun laws because no one is doing it and they're tired of being shot at with assault rifles."
