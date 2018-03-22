PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Parkland survivors appear on Time magazine cover ahead of March for Our Lives

EMBED </>More Videos

Five of the high school students who have emerged as the new faces of gun control in the weeks following a mass shooting are profiled in Time magazine. (Time, AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Danny Clemens
Days before their worldwide demonstration demanding legislators take action to curb gun violence, teenage survivors of the Parkland school shooting became the latest faces to appear on the cover of Time magazine.

The magazine's April 2 cover features a portrait of Jaclyn Corin, Alex Wind, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and David Hogg accompanied by one word: Enough.

The accompanying cover story, "The Young and the Restless," details the teens' efforts to plan the upcoming March for Our Lives, a demonstration that originated as a march on Washington but has since swelled to include more than 800 sister events in cities around the world.


In the weeks since the Feb. 14 mass shooting that killed 17 of their classmates and teachers, the anguished, school-aged survivors have emerged as some of the strongest and most compelling voices for change. They've made themselves increasingly visible through a number of media appearances and public disagreements with the National Rifle Association and other public figures. They've also amassed social media audiences in the millions, a platform that they've leveraged to push their call for change.

"This youth movement is unprecedented," Kris Brown of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence told the magazine of the students' ascent. "What's different here is that the children who are impacted are older, and they are able to give voice in a way that could not happen before."

While the students have been largely embraced by those sympathetic to their cause, their rise is not without controversy. Some have claimed that conservative voices from within the Stoneman Douglas community have not been similarly amplified, while others have asked for more visibility for students more directly connected to the events of Feb. 14.

EMBED More News Videos

The students who survived the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are now among those leading the charge for reform.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our Livesparkland school shootinggun violenceschool safetyschool shootinggun controlteenagersu.s. & world
Related
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
In wake of Fla. school shooting, survivors demand change
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
YouTube tightens restrictions on firearm videos
San Jose students prepare for 'March for Our Lives'
Oakland students affected by gun violence head to Washington D.C.
More parkland school shooting
POLITICS
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Trump replacing McMaster with Bolton
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
President Trump unveils punishing trade actions against China
More Politics
Top Stories
Moccasin Dam on verge of bursting in Tuolumne County
Travis Air Force Base officials investigate security incident, deadly car fire
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NBA dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump replacing McMaster with Bolton
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Adopted Vietnam War unit marks 50th anniversary as San Mateo's own
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Show More
How to delete your Facebook and more
YouTube tightens restrictions on firearm videos
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
7 On Your Side, Consumer Reports: The hidden danger of dressers
TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
More News
Top Video
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NBA dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
How to delete your Facebook and more
Group launches crowdfunding campaign for homeless on SF's Haight Street
More Video