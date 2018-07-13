BIZARRE

'My car was eaten by animals': Paul Ryan says woodchucks destroyed his SUV

EMBED </>More Videos

House Speaker Paul Ryan is in the market for a new truck after a family of woodchucks munched the wiring out of his Suburban over the winter. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Danny Clemens
JANESVILLE, Wisc. --
House Speaker Paul Ryan is in the market for a new ride after his SUV was apparently destroyed by rodents.

During a recent address to The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Ryan revealed that woodchucks had munched the electrical wiring out of his Chevrolet Suburban over the winter.

Ryan hasn't driven in the three years he's served as Speaker of the House, he said, because his government security detail provides transportation. During his time in office, the car was left in Wisconsin with his mother, who made a point to turn it on regularly to make sure that the engine still ran.

When his mother returned recently from spending the winter in Florida, she found that the SUV wouldn't start. Ryan had the Suburban towed to a mechanic, who deduced that a family of woodchucks had taken up residence in the underbody the vehicle.

"They ate all of the wiring out of it...my car was eaten by animals. It's just dead," Ryan said.



The house speaker, who announced earlier this year that he would leave Congress at the end of his current term, said he planned to buy an F-150 to replace the Suburban.

Ryan, 48, also dispelled rumors that he is leaving office to run for president in 2020.

"You never say never to such things but I really do not have it in my mind, and for sure not while my kids are at home for the next five years," Ryan said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspaul ryancarchevroletbizarrewild animalsu.s. & worldWisconsin
BIZARRE
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
Illinois man collects $1 million of 'Wizard of Oz' memorabilia
WEIRD WALKOFF: Astros beat A's 6-5 on bizarre play in 11th inning
World's Ugliest Dog contest winner Zsa Zsa passes away
More bizarre
POLITICS
12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
Trump: Relations with May 'strong' after bombshell interview
VIDEO: Mayor London Breed shares passion for improving housing in SF
More Politics
Top Stories
12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election
Trump: Relations with May 'strong' after bombshell interview
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SFO
Detaining immigrant kids now a billion-dollar industry
At least 7 endangered black rhinos die in Kenya
FBI searching for serial bank robber in Bay Area
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
Driver mistakenly plows into row of parked cars in Campbell
Show More
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
Sammy Hagar's El Paseo closes abruptly in Mill Valley
Fun facts about the number 13
Report: FEMA unprepared, understaffed, uninformed in facing 2017 hurricane season
Mayor London Breed, SF officials vow to ease pain of housing prices
More News