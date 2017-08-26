PROTEST

Peaceful protesters gather across San Francisco in response to 'Patriot Prayer' group

Counter protester to a planned Patriots Prayer rally took to the streets of San Francisco on Saturday, August 26, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Several large scale protests in San Francisco were for the most part peaceful Saturday.

Those attending said they were standing up against hate.

Counter protestors chanted in unison as word spread that the right wing organizer of the 'Patriot Prayer' rally not only cancelled the event at Crissy Field, but also didn't show up at Alamo Square for a scheduled speaking event.

Organizers of that event call off their rally in the face of an intense backlash. But, they still got their message out.



Protesters marched through San Francisco's Mission District, and after briefly blocking an intersection at 21st and Mission Streets to hold a die-in, they continued on through the neighborhood.

FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for San Francisco, Berkeley

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcharlottesville demonstrationsviolencecrimedonald trumptwittersocial mediacongressprotestdiversityequal rightsrallyPresident Donald Trumpracismwhite supremacistsanti-semitismSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
Alt-right protests to be held in Bay Area following violence in Charlottesville
I-Team: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California
Planned right-wing rally stirs controversy, counter protest in SF
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
PROTEST
Anti-hate protesters declare victory over right-wing, 'Patriot Prayer' group.
Protesters take streets of SF in response to 'Patriot Prayer'
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
FULL VIDEO: 'Patriot Prayer' leaders talk politics, protest in Pacifica
More protest
POLITICS
Anti-hate protesters declare victory over right-wing, 'Patriot Prayer' group.
Protesters take streets of SF in response to 'Patriot Prayer'
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
FULL VIDEO: 'Patriot Prayer' leaders talk politics, protest in Pacifica
More Politics
Top Stories
Protesters take streets of SF in response to 'Patriot Prayer'
FULL VIDEO: 'Patriot Prayer' leaders talk politics, protest in Pacifica
LIVE VIDEO: Patriots, protests and painted ladies, San Francisco speaks out
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Elliott has preseason cameo before Cowboys rally by Raiders 24-20
Pinder's 2 HRs help A's beat Rangers 8-3, end Hamels' streak
Diamondbacks make most of homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Anti-hate protesters declare victory over right-wing, 'Patriot Prayer' group.
Show More
FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests
1 confirmed dead, at least 12 injured after Harvey's landfall
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
Weakened Harvey moves inland as tropical storm
New app offers birth control delivery without seeing a doctor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
More Photos