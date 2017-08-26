Several large scale protests in San Francisco were for the most part peaceful Saturday.Those attending said they were standing up against hate.Counter protestors chanted in unison as word spread that the right wing organizer of the 'Patriot Prayer' rally not only cancelled the event at Crissy Field, but also didn't show up at Alamo Square for a scheduled speaking event.Organizers of that event call off their rally in the face of an intense backlash. But, they still got their message out.Protesters marched through San Francisco's Mission District, and after briefly blocking an intersection at 21st and Mission Streets to hold a die-in, they continued on through the neighborhood.