Pittsburgh, other cities defy President Trump's decision to leave Paris Agreement

The U.S. will withdraw completely from the Paris climate accord, Pres. Trump announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto objected to President Donald Trump's use of his city during Trump's speech to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

Trump said during his speech in the White House Rose Garden, "I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris."


Peduto criticized Trump, stating that rival Hillary Clinton received 80 percent of the vote in the city.


Peduto is part The Climate Mayors, a group of 61 mayors who promised to adopt the Paris Agreement. The group includes Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

