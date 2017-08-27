Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley

Masked men and women with Anarchist banner chanting "Heather Heyer, rest in power." #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/yPrnUTgntw — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 27, 2017

It was a tense day in Berkeley, the city that birthed the America free speech movement. Even though the organizer of an "anti-Marxist" event asked supporters to stay away, saying she feared violence, police estimate more than 4,000 people showed up. They say 13 people were arrested.The large crowds gathered around Civic Center on Oxford and Addison streets and at Hearst Ave. and California St. The day began with strong political debates but quickly escalated into much more with confrontations sparking between the left and right.ABC7 was there as protesters chanted, "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA," and as a shouting match erupted between two demonstrators with one yelling, "My grandpa got shot at by the Nazis, my grandfather killed Nazis, and you called me a Nazi, it's like calling me the N-word."Officials say dark-clothed anarchists attacked at least five people including the leader of a politically conservative group who canceled an event the day before in San Francisco amid fears violence would break out.The protesters, who wore hoods to conceal their identities, chased Patriot Prayer group leader Joey Gibson. As he backed away with his hands in the air, the protesters pepper sprayed him, and he then went behind a line of police wearing riot gear.Right-wing protester Johnny Benitez from Orange County says he came to Berkeley for peaceful dialogue, but got shouted down by the crowd."They still label me as a white supremacist," he said. "I still get death threats. This is a false message."Things got so heated that Benitez was escorted out of the park by police."We were just standing there, talking to some people, when a couple people in masks showed up and tried to start dragging me out to the middle. They wanted to kill me."Violent clashes went on for several hours with police eventually deploying smoke canisters to disperse the crowd.Later in the day, thousands more marched to the park for a peaceful counter demonstration. They waved signs, chanted, and marched through the streets near Civic Center Park."We have been invaded as a country by a bunch of white supremacist haters who are after smashing all kinds of democracy," said Berkeley resident Negreen Mosae.Video from Sky7 showed demonstrators forming a drum circle and giant banners with messages that read "Resist" and "Stand Against Hate."Another group of protesters sat on a prayer mat in the middle of the action."Of course I was nervous. I'm afraid anytime I hear that there are white supremacists or fascists in our streets," said Refuse Fascism organizer Xochitl Johnson.Johnson told ABC7 News there was no way she would stay home, adding that ignoring white nationalist groups only gives them room to grow"Berkeley has become ground zero in their efforts to de-organize and de-stabilize our movement," she said.Some demonstrators clashed with police. One guy, who was draped in a Donald Trump flag and wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat was booed out of the area.One person not allowed in was far-right activist Kyle Chapman. He was ordered by a judge to say at least 300 yards away.But he did chime in on Twitter writing, "Berkeley was a set up. The police said they would protect the attendees and did nothing. Total stand down like Charlottesville."