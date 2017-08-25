POLITICS

President Trump's national security adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns from White House

Deputy assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, talks with people in the Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington (Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka tells The Associated Press he has resigned from his position.

A White House official, however, says Gorka did not resign but "no longer works at the White House."

That official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Gorka is declining to discuss the reasons he has left the White House but is pointing toward excerpts from his resignation letter that were posted Friday evening by The Federalist website.

Gorka wrote that "the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will 'Make America Great Again,' have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months."

Gorka's departure comes a week after the exit of chief strategist Steve Bannon from the White House.
