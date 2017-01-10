PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

President Barack Obama tears up when thanking First Lady in farewell address
During his farewell address, President Barack Obama broke down in tears when he thanked the First Lady saying, a new generation sets its sights higher because it has Michelle as a role model. (KGO-TV)

CHICAGO (KGO) --
President Barack Obama delivered his historic farewell speech Tuesday night in Chicago, the same city where his political career began.

During his speech, Obama broke down in tears when he thanked the First Lady. "Michelle - for the past twenty-five years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend...You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You've made me proud. You've made the country proud."



Obama also thanked his daughters Sasha and Malia, Vice President Joe Biden, and all the organizers and volunteers who worked on his campaigns over the years.

The president has said he plans to take Michelle Obama on vacation to a warm location after they leave the White House.

