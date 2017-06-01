PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump announcing withdraw from Paris Climate Change Accord -- WATCH LIVE

President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump will announce that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris climate change accord.

WATCH LIVE AT 12PM: President Trump to speak about Paris Climate Change Accord

That's according to multiple congressional officials and others briefed by the White House on the decision.

According to those briefed, Trump will argue that the Paris pact is a bad deal for American workers and was poorly negotiated by the Obama administration.

Those briefed by the White House insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the matter ahead of Trump's announcement Thursday afternoon in the Rose Garden.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpthe white houseclimate changeenvironment
