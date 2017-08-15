POLITICS

President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump responded to reporter questions on Tuesday

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump returned insistently Tuesday to his assessment that "there is blame on both sides" after being roundly criticized for such comments following the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump's remarks on his home turf at Trump Tower in New York City followed a more deliberate statement he made Monday in Washington. Reading from prepared remarks inside the White House, he said then that "racism is evil" and branded members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as "criminals and thugs."

That statement followed sharp and unrelenting criticism, including from many top Republican lawmakers, of his more general Saturday remarks bemoaning violence on "many sides."

Yet during an impromptu press conference Tuesday, Trump seemed to undo what he said a day earlier.

He praised his own controversial Saturday statement, even pulling it from his suit pocket to read it again.

And he followed that recitation by angrily laying blame on liberal groups in addition to white supremacists for the Charlottesville violence. Some of those protesting the rally to save a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee were "also very violent," he said.

"There are two sides to a story," he said. He added that some facts about the violence in Charlottesville still aren't known.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpcharlottesville demonstrationsu.s. & worldNew YorkWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
President Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
POLITICS
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
Sheriff's department apologizes after retweeting white nationalist
Mannequins apparently arranged to resemble Nazi salute
Sheriff to seek charges against NC protesters accused of toppling Confederate statue
More Politics
Top Stories
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
EXCLUSIVE: Campbell cops talk about using Narcan to save man from overdose
Sen. Feinstein steps in to halt Oakland couple's deportation
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
3 teens suspected of rape after 14-year-old found unconscious on sidewalk
Statute of limitations for child sex abuse wiped out in Illinois
Sierra Leone mudslide leaves more than 300 dead and at least 700 missing
Levi's Stadium offering new food following fan survey
Show More
Parade to honor San Francisco officer who saved man's life at Warriors game
After losing wife, young son in tragic accident Los Gatos man may lose home
Alt-right protests to be held in Bay Area following violence in Charlottesville
Mom charged after hours-old baby found in covered in ants
Mannequins apparently arranged to resemble Nazi salute
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Campbell cops talk about using Narcan to save man from overdose
Sen. Feinstein steps in to halt Oakland couple's deportation
Alt-right protests to be held in Bay Area following violence in Charlottesville
Statute of limitations for child sex abuse wiped out in Illinois
More Video