PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump pardons former Cheney aide Scooter Libby

FILE - Former White House aide I. Lewis 'Scooter' Libby, right, is escorted to a waiting vehicle with his attorney outside federal Court in Washington, Thursday, June 14, 2007.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Friday that Trump has issued the pardon.


Libby is Cheney's former chief of staff. He was convicted of lying to investigators and obstruction of justice following the 2003 leak of the identity of CIA operative Valerie Plame.

President George W. Bush later commuted Libby's 30-month prison sentence, but didn't issue a pardon despite intense pressure from Cheney. No one was ever charged with the leak.

Trump says in the statement that he does not know Libby, but "for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life."

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about President Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumppoliticspardonu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Comey recalls Trump's reaction to dossier
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Tabloid paid doorman $30,000 to squash Trump baby rumor
President Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Comey recalls Trump's reaction to dossier
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Tabloid paid doorman $30,000 to squash Trump baby rumor
More Politics
Top Stories
Mountain View police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
1 rescued after vehicle goes over cliff in Montara
'I still don't believe it' Family mourns restaurant owner killed in Alameda
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Taxi driver arrested at car wash after hit and run in Millbrae
EXCLUSIVE: Family of loved one who passed after Oakmont Senior Living fire speaks out
Show More
Warriors to face Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs on Saturday
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
War of words, actions ensues between Tesla, NTSB after I-Team reports
Vice President Pence departs for South America trip in Trump's place
EPA letter reveals Navy's downplay of radioactive soil in SF's Bayview
More News