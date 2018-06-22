BORDER CRISIS

President Trump pushes back against border separation furor

FILE - In this Monday, June 18, 2018, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

McALLEN, Texas --
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally.

RELATED: 'They were traumatized': What are 'tender age' shelters for the youngest immigrants?

Trump on Friday hit back against the storm of criticism that has enveloped the White House over the forced separation of children from their migrant parents after illegal border crossings.

The president blasted media coverage of the images of children separated from their parents at the southern border.

Trump said "you hear the other side, you never hear this side."

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy

The president focused on families whose loved ones have been killed, not temporarily separated, saying "the word you have to think about is 'permanently.'"

His appearance came hours after he suggested that some of the current tales of separation were "phony stories."

For more stories, photos, and video on immigration, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpborder crisisTexasMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BORDER CRISIS
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
SoCal facilities housing detained migrant children re-inspected
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
ABC7's Cheryl Jennings interviews Jackie Speier at the border
More border crisis
POLITICS
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
SoCal facilities housing detained migrant children re-inspected
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she was asked to leave restaurant
More Politics
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News