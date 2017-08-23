POLITICS

President Trump salutes American Legion during speech in Reno

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEVADA --
President Donald Trump is saluting the American Legion's commitment to service and urging the nation to follow its example.

Trump was speaking at the group's national convention in Nevada, and he noted the group's diversity. Trump said that those in uniform came from "different backgrounds" and "all different walks of life."

He said that the members are all "on one team" and that the citizens throughout the nation should try to emulate their behavior.

Trump's pitch for unity in Reno stands in stark contrast to his angry, divisive remarks the night before at a campaign rally in Phoenix.
RELATED: Chaos erupts in Arizona after Trump speech, rally

During that meandering speech, Trump attacked fellow Republicans and went on a lengthy diatribe against the news media.

