President Trump says military strike in Syria underway

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Friday about a retaliatory strike for an apparent Syrian chemical weapon attack last week.In his speech Friday, Trump announced that U.S. strikes on Syria were launched in concert with British and French allies and that they are "now underway.Trump has said he will hold the Syrian government, as well as its Russian and Iranian allies, accountable for the suspected attack.The president added that he is "prepared to sustain" strikes against Syria until the use of chemical agents stops.Trump says the strikes are a "direct result" of Russia's failure to keep Syria's Assad from using chemical weaponsThe United States, along with assurance from France and the United Kingdom, launched a response Friday against the regime of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad days after his government allegedly used chemical weapons on its citizens.But Trump says America does not seek "an indefinite presence" in Syria and will look to pull out its troops once the Islamic State is totally defeated.Trump has signaled in recent weeks that, despite advice from his national security team, he wanted to accelerate the timetable of the withdrawal of American forces.White House spokesman Raj Shah said Friday afternoon that Trump "is going to hold the Syrian government accountable. He's also going to hold the Russians and the Iranians who are propping up this regime responsible."