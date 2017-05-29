President Donald Trump is honoring America's military dead at Arlington National Cemetery.Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at a Memorial Day ceremony, in advance of his first Memorial Day remarks as president. The playing of "Taps" echoed as Trump placed his hand over his heart and military officers saluted.On Saturday, Trump addressed U.S. service members stationed at a naval base in Sicily as "warriors of freedom" and the "patriots who keep the fires of liberty burning."Trump also noted his desire to boost spending on the military, and as commander in chief pledged his "complete and unshakeable support" to the men and women in uniform.