MEMORIAL DAY

President Trump speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. (KGO)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is honoring America's military dead at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at a Memorial Day ceremony, in advance of his first Memorial Day remarks as president. The playing of "Taps" echoed as Trump placed his hand over his heart and military officers saluted.

On Saturday, Trump addressed U.S. service members stationed at a naval base in Sicily as "warriors of freedom" and the "patriots who keep the fires of liberty burning."
Trump also noted his desire to boost spending on the military, and as commander in chief pledged his "complete and unshakeable support" to the men and women in uniform.
Click here for more stories on Memorial Day.
Related Topics:
politicsmemorial dayPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldarmynavyair forcemarinesWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MEMORIAL DAY
Memorial Day by the numbers
FULL LIST: Memorial Day events in Bay Area
What do coins on military tombstones mean?
Record inflows fill Lake Tahoe past natural rim
More memorial day
POLITICS
Half of NJ 8th grade class refuses to pose with Speaker Ryan
Gianforte wins House race after assault charge against reporter
Federal appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
Reporter allegedly body slammed by GOP congressional candidate speaks out
More Politics
Top Stories
Jupiter police say Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI
FULL LIST: Memorial Day events in Bay Area
Memorial Day by the numbers
1 dead in multi-vehicle accident on I-580 in Livermore
'Bachelorette' Rachel on meeting 31 men and 'Whaboom!'
Manchester attack probe nets another arrest, 14 now in custody
Police shoot, kill suspect near Vacaville Premium Outlets
Show More
Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes to girlfriend
Merkel suggests Europe can't count on US and UK as much as in past
Video captures the moment a boy falls off a waterslide
Girl targeted with hate speech before Portland stabbing rampage asks for privacy
Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week
More News
Top Video
Jupiter police say Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
1 dead in multi-vehicle accident on I-580 in Livermore
Police shoot, kill suspect near Vacaville Premium Outlets
More Video