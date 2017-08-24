PROTEST

Presidio businesses make plans ahead of Patriot Prayer Rally Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Many Presidio businesses will be closing their doors on Saturday during the Patriot Prayer Rally in Crissy Field. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Patriot Prayer Rally will go on as planned on Saturday at Crissy Field now that they are officially permitted.

Now businesses are making plans and adjustments for Saturday.

Sports Basement sent an email out to customers saying this location will be closed on Saturday because of the expected highly charged atmosphere.

A local fitness class that meets every Saturday at Crissy Field will move their class to the Marin Headlands. But many clients say that is not convenient and they'll be skipping class on Saturday.

"I, unfortunately, won't be able to make it to that. So I will be missing out on a workout because of that," one member of the fitness class told ABC7 News.

"Given what's happened recently, I can see why people are doing it. Better to be safe than sorry, our members are our number one priority so that's why we're moving away," said Nathan Amy, with Kokoda Fitness.

No cars or bikes will be allowed on the main post to The Palace of the Fine Arts, which means it will impacts all the Presidio businesses, including the YMCA which will shut down on Saturday.

The bowling alley will also be closed on the day of the rally so all Saturday birthday parties will have to be rescheduled or cancelled. Roaring mouse cycles will also be closed.

The National Park Service has said unless you are attending the rally you should plan to visit the Presidio another day.
--------------

Politically controversial rallies will be held on Saturday in San Francisco and in Berkeley on Sunday. And many people are planning to gather in protest of these events, described as right-wing. Here's a look at all the demonstrations taking place this weekend. Check their individual websites for updates:

FRIDAY:

SATURDAY:

SUNDAY:


Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcharlottesville demonstrationsviolencecrimedonald trumptwittersocial mediacongressprotestdiversityequal rightsrallyPresident Donald Trumpracismwhite supremacistsanti-semitismSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
Alt-right protests to be held in Bay Area following violence in Charlottesville
I-Team: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California
Planned right-wing rally stirs controversy, counter protest in SF
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
PROTEST
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Businesses near Crissy Field forced to close ahead of right-wing rally
Congressman hosts packed town hall meeting in San Jose
East Bay Groups Focused on Healing, Not Hate
More protest
POLITICS
White House shows off the newly renovated West Wing
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of extremist language
Businesses near Crissy Field forced to close ahead of right-wing rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Hospital worker claims $758.7 million Powerball prize
'Cheers' actor Jay Thomas is dead at 69
Navy suspends search for missing sailors from USS McCain
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
SJSU professor accused of sexual harassment won't teach
2 girls from Lake Tahoe located safe after being reported missing
White House shows off the newly renovated West Wing
Trump retweets meme of his blocking Obama, labeled the 'best eclipse ever'
Show More
103-year-old woman becomes US citizen in Calif.
Businesses near Crissy Field forced to close ahead of right-wing rally
Winner comes forward for $758.7 million Powerball jackpot
Congressman hosts packed town hall meeting in San Jose
EXCLUSIVE: Developer uncovers Ohlone Indian remains, I-Team investigates
More News
Top Video
Hospital worker claims $758.7 million Powerball prize
Navy suspends search for missing sailors from USS McCain
White House shows off the newly renovated West Wing
2 girls from Lake Tahoe located safe after being reported missing
More Video