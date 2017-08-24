SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Patriot Prayer Rally will go on as planned on Saturday at Crissy Field now that they are officially permitted.
Now businesses are making plans and adjustments for Saturday.
What's your weekend plan- attend the demonstrations in San Francisco & Berkeley or avoid?— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 23, 2017
Sports Basement sent an email out to customers saying this location will be closed on Saturday because of the expected highly charged atmosphere.
A local fitness class that meets every Saturday at Crissy Field will move their class to the Marin Headlands. But many clients say that is not convenient and they'll be skipping class on Saturday.
"I, unfortunately, won't be able to make it to that. So I will be missing out on a workout because of that," one member of the fitness class told ABC7 News.
"Given what's happened recently, I can see why people are doing it. Better to be safe than sorry, our members are our number one priority so that's why we're moving away," said Nathan Amy, with Kokoda Fitness.
No cars or bikes will be allowed on the main post to The Palace of the Fine Arts, which means it will impacts all the Presidio businesses, including the YMCA which will shut down on Saturday.
The bowling alley will also be closed on the day of the rally so all Saturday birthday parties will have to be rescheduled or cancelled. Roaring mouse cycles will also be closed.
The National Park Service has said unless you are attending the rally you should plan to visit the Presidio another day.
--------------
Politically controversial rallies will be held on Saturday in San Francisco and in Berkeley on Sunday. And many people are planning to gather in protest of these events, described as right-wing. Here's a look at all the demonstrations taking place this weekend. Check their individual websites for updates:
FRIDAY:
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Civic Center plaza in San Francisco: Unite Against Hate Rally
SATURDAY:
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco's Castro District: Come Together - Juanita More's Official Art Event For Equality.
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Civic Center in San Francisco: San Francisco Peacefully Unites Against White Nationalists .
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Civic Center in San Francisco: "LovedUp" Mobile Dance Counter Rally.
- 1 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Resist Counter Protest.
- 1 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Flowers against Facism .
- 1 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Bay Resistance Brigade Paddle Out.
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Freedom Rally hosted by Patriot Prayer
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ocean Beach in San Francisco: "Together We Will STOP HATE! Heart-Shaped Human Banner"
- 2 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Calling All Clowns.
- 5:30 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Post-Rally Eliminate the Hate: Trash Removal/Community Gathering.
- 10 p.m Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley: Empathy Pop Up
SUNDAY:
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Crescent Lawn at UC Berkeley: Bay Area Rally Against Hate.
- 10 p.m Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley: Empathy Pop Up.
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ohlone Park in Berkeley: Resist Racist Violence & Hate in Berkeley.
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr, Civic Center Park in Berkeley: No to Marxism in America
Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.