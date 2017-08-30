PROTEST

Anti-Marxist protest planned for Golden Gate Bridge appears to be hoax

This undated image shows traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge from the Marin, Calif. side. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
An anti-Marxist protest planned for this morning that was supposedly going to involve the blocking of traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge appears to be a hoax.

A Facebook post by the newly created group Conservative Rustles, as well as an email sent to several Bay Area media outlets, announced a planned 9 a.m. rally.
RELATED: What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of terms in extremist language

The organizer, purporting to be a 32-year-old San Francisco native named John Walters Monroe, said the group would block traffic "until the city of San Francisco agrees that 'Antifa' is a terrorist organization," referring
to "anti-fascist" activists who have counter-protested at many right-wing rallies.

But Golden Gate Bridge spokeswoman Priya Clemens said that as of shortly after 9:30 a.m., no protesters or counter-protesters had showed up at the bridge.

"All clear! No one's shown up to protest or counter protest. Just Bridge Patrol, CHP and media out here," Clemens wrote in an email.

The Facebook event page created for the protest had zero people indicating they were interested in the march or planning to attend, but bridge patrol and California Highway Patrol officers nevertheless planned ahead in case anyone showed up.

Today's event -- or lack thereof -- follows actions in San Francisco and Berkeley on Saturday and Sunday by right-wing groups. The San Francisco action Saturday organized by the conservative group Patriot Prayer was initially going to be a large rally at Crissy Field but also turned out to be much ado about nothing after being canceled Friday.

A subsequent news conference planned for Alamo Square on Saturday was also canceled at the last minute. The right-wing actions prompted large-scale counter-protests throughout San Francisco, including a "Peace, Love and Understanding" rally in Civic Center Plaza.

Sunday's event in Berkeley was mostly peaceful but had incidents of violence and police ended up making 13 arrests for offenses including assault, battery, resisting arrest, conspiracy, disturbing the peace, and being drunk in public.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpprotestrallyPresident Donald Trumpgolden gate bridgefreedom of speechSan Francisco
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
Anti-Marxist group plans to block Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning
What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of extremist language
Anti-hate protesters declare victory over right-wing, 'Patriot Prayer' group.
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
Alt-right protests to be held in Bay Area following violence in Charlottesville
I-Team: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California
PROTEST
Anti-Marxist group plans to block Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning
Report: Mayor wants Cal to cancel Free Speech Week
SF may charge feds for protest costs
Activist groups critical of media's coverage of Berkeley protests
More protest
POLITICS
Anti-Marxist group plans to block Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning
Mattis assembling panel to discuss transgender troops
Bay Area officials, immigrants stand strong behind DACA
CA ballot measure seeks to legalize 'shrooms'
More Politics
Top Stories
Family's van found after being swept away in Texas flood
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
Furniture store in Houston opens for people in need of shelter
Salvation Army deploying Hayward, Antioch officers to Texas
Classic cars destroyed in fire at San Francisco restoration warehouse
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
FDA approves first 'living drug' for childhood leukemia
Official confirms 2 more Harvey-related deaths
Show More
Talking to North Korea is 'not the answer,' Trump says
Mattis assembling panel to discuss transgender troops
Harvey sets preliminary US rain record with 51.88 inches: National Weather Service
Texas attorney general warns of price gouging after Harvey
Trump thanks Texas officials for hurricane response, barely addresses victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos