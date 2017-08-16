POLITICS

Protesters gather to denounce Alameda County Sheriff's retweet of white nationalist

Around a dozen people gathered in protest at the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon because the office retweeted a white nationalist. Officials say it was an accident. Critics say it wasn't. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Around a dozen people gathered in protest at the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon because the office retweeted a white nationalist. Officials say it was an accident. Critics say it wasn't.

Watch the video in the player above for the full story on the protest.

