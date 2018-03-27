POLITICS

Protesters rally against Urban Shield funding in Alameda County

A group of protesters are seen outside the County of Alameda Administration Building on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Groups who oppose the controversial Urban Shield training exercises rallied outside of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

The board was expected to vote whether to approve the Sheriff's request to fund Urban Shield, which trains SWAT teams across the country.

The Sheriff's Office says the training is valuable, but critics argue it deepens the divide between people and the police.

The rally started at 10 a.m. at the County of Alameda Administration Building.
