Protesters rally against Urban Shield funding in Alameda County

Protest happening now against Urban Shield law enforcement training. Alameda County Board of Supes votes today. Opponents describe Urban Shield as being racist, white supremacist and militaristic. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/QX3j3VrDds — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 27, 2018

More than 100 people have signed up to speak as Alameda County Board of Supes votes re: Urban Shield training in Sept. Most speakers are opposed.

“We need training but not this kind of training,” said one. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/4lJslyWFeE — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 27, 2018

Sheriff’s Dept. Representative speaking in favor of Urban Shield. Crowd hissed at him. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/t8Rks0RQKf — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 27, 2018

Oakland merchant speaks in favor of Urban Shield. Says she has seen no sign of racism. Crowd hissed. Supes respond by saying Americans need to listen to each other. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/yqgkh1iSO7 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 27, 2018

Groups who oppose the controversial Urban Shield training exercises rallied outside of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.The board was expected to vote whether to approve the Sheriff's request to fund Urban Shield, which trains SWAT teams across the country.The Sheriff's Office says the training is valuable, but critics argue it deepens the divide between people and the police.The rally started at 10 a.m. at the County of Alameda Administration Building.