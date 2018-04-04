POLITICS

Protesters target Santa Clara Co. Sheriff over ICE incidents

Protesters appear in front of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in Santa Clara, Calif. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Chanting slogans like, "When we fight, we win..." protesters circled the entrance to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in San Jose Wednesday evening.

They demanded an investigation into how ICE agents were allowed into county jails on two occasions in early March to interview inmates.

RELATED: SJ man facing deportation freed from ICE custody to family, cheering crowd

The access violated county policy that prohibits cooperation with the federal government on immigration enforcement.
Sheriff Laurie Smith has apologized for the incidents.

She said it was a mistake-a case of human error.

In response to the protest, the sheriff issued a letter to the community that reaffirms her support of the county's sanctuary policies.


The letter goes on itemize "corrective action" the office has taken.

RELATED: ICE agents allegedly violated California law in SF jails

Actions include re-issuing the standing order that prohibits the entry of ICE agents into correctional facilities. Re-training custody staff on the policy. And, instituting a more robust law enforcement tracking system for all law enforcement authorized entry into custody facilities.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told ABC7 News on Wednesday that ICE agents have attempted to gain access to the jails almost every day since the unauthorized access and have been denied every time.

Protesters said they were not satisfied with the "human error" explanation.


They want an investigation into what happened and a meeting with Sheriff Smith.

A spokesperson said the sheriff is willing to meet with community groups any time.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on ICE.
